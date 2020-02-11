Lydia Bright shares a peek at her home renovation as due date nears The former TOWIE star has been renovating her house before her baby is due in March

Lydia Bright has shared a peek inside her home after completing renovation work on her new bedroom and bathroom. The mum-to-be has been living with her parents while her house is transformed into the perfect family home for herself and her baby daughter, who is due in March, and revealed how happy she was to see it all start to come together after "months of saving, renovating, stressing and spring cleaning".

WATCH: Lydia Bright talks about her pregnancy and birth plans

Sharing a photo of herself standing in front of her new skylight with a feather duster in hand, Lydia wrote: "You can't believe how happy this makes me. After months of saving, stressing and spring cleaning my loft conversion is now complete. I still have the rest of the house to complete and you can follow the whole journey @lydiabrightshome."

Lydia Bright has given fans a look at her completed bedroom renovation

Lydia continued: "But for now I would like to introduce you to my brand new bedroom and en suite. I can't wait to star gaze at night with my baby girl." While Lydia is yet to decorate her bedroom other than having a burnt wood effect floor fitted, there's no doubt it won't be long until she has the space kitted out for herself and her daughter.

MORE: Take a look inside Lydia Bright's Essex home

The mum-to-be also has a stylish monochrome en-suite bathroom

Another photo posted by the 30-year-old offered a peek inside her new en-suite bathroom, which has a monochrome colour scheme featuring white subway tiles with dark grouting, black-and-white flooring, and chrome accents.

GALLERY: Planning a bedroom makeover? Get inspo from these stylish celebs

Lydia gave a glimpse at her bedroom before the renovation in December

Lydia revealed in December that she was living with her parents while her house was extended in a bid "to make it the best home for us to build our life together". And work appears to be progressing quickly, as it was just six weeks ago that she showed her new bedroom before work begun, with exposed brick walls and only wooden beams running across the floor. "One month into the build. My brand new bedroom," Lydia told her followers at the time. We can't wait to see the finished result!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.