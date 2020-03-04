Stacey Dooley gave fans a glimpse inside her bedroom on Wednesday, and her décor definitely "sparks joy" for fans of minimalism. The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 champion appears to be a fan of Marie Kondo's Kon-Mari method, as she wrote in the caption: "Marie Kondo 4eva."

We think Marie would approve of Stacey's tidy bedroom, which features a low wooden double bed topped with plain white bedding, and has plain white walls. Stacey has placed a glass vase of fresh flowers on the floor on one side of the bed, while her jewellery collection sits on two dishes alongside it.

Stacey Dooley has shared a photo inside her minimalistic bedroom

While some fans envied Stacey's tidy room, others joked about where she keeps all of her stuff, with one asking: "What has Marie Kondo got against bedside tables?" Another commented: "So clean and tidy!"

The minimalist approach is one Stacey has taken throughout her entire flat, which she moved into last summer following her split from ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott. The 32-year-old, who is now dating her Strictly partner Kevin Clifton, recently shared a look in her living room, where she has also utilised fresh flowers, luxury candles and a fluffy cream rug to add the decorative touches to an otherwise monochrome room.

The Strictly winner often shares a look at her flat on Instagram

Lucky Stacey received the ultimate housewarming gift after moving into her new flat; a black velvet sofa from Heal's that costs £3,099 and fits in perfectly with the Scandi vibe she has created. And while Stacey previously revealed she wasn't able to spend as much time at home as she would like due to her busy TV career, she has created the most relaxing and luxurious retreat to return to.

