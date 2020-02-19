Strictly star Stacey Dooley gives rare glimpse into her chic home The Strictly Come Dancing winner's home is as stylish as she is

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley posted a photo of her beautiful home on Wednesday evening and we have major house envy! The stylish celebrity has an equally lovely home which she showed off on Instagram in a new snap. The picture showed a coffee table in the foreground on which sat a glass of water and a plate of delicious-looking pappardelle pasta with a fork. The jet-setting presenter used a copy of Conde Nast Traveller as a placemat, with more copies stacked behind that. The table also contained a small vase of flowers, a copy of Vogue, Stacey's laptop and a burning Diptyque candle.

In the background, a sliver of a TV screen could be seen, as well as a fireplace filled with white decorative foliage and a white fur effect rug on immaculately finished floorboards. Stacey captioned the cosy image: "Omg I love being at home," adding a heart emoji. Her followers quickly empathised, with one commenting: "Most relatable caption ever." A couple of commenters drew attention to her choice of meal, writing: "The pasta," and: "Pappardelle!" Another complimented her choice of candle, writing: "Love that Feu du Bois candle. Very calming x," while others responded to the whole scene, commenting: "Perfect [heart emoji]," and: "Just the best."

Stacey shared the photo from her cosy evening at home

Stacey doesn't always get to spend as much time at home as she might like, as she often travels for work. Last year, she went to the U.S to film a documentary about women in prison while she spent the first few weeks of this year hosting the Strictly live tour at venues across the country. The 32-year-old appeared on the TV version of the show in 2018, winning with her partner, Kevin Clifton. A few months after the show, the couple confirmed rumours that they were dating, and they have been happily together ever since.

