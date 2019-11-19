Stacey Dooley gives fans home envy after showing off her luxurious new sofa The Strictly winner received a generous housewarming gift

Stacey Dooley has been busy putting her own stamp on her new home over the past few months, in between her demanding schedule that has seen her travel between South Korea, Spain and the UK as part of filming for a new documentary. And the latest addition to her residence is a luxurious new velvet sofa, which she said she's already looking forward to relaxing on at some point in 2020 once her work commitments have slowed down.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner shared a look at the sofa in an Instagram Stories post on Monday, revealing it had been a generous housewarming gift from Heal's. The minimalistic black sofa ties in perfectly with Stacey's Scandi-style living room, and has been positioned against one wall, with a black glossy table adorned with fashion magazines and candles in front of it.

Stacey Dooley shared a look at her new velvet sofa

Stacey appears to have selected the retailer's Eton three-seater sofa, which has a sleek mid-century design and is available in 46 different upholstery options ranging from bright yellow to classic grey. However, the 32-year-old chose a black velvet fabric and matching black feet, with the final design costing £3,099.

Eton 3-seater sofa, £3,099, Heal's

The BBC presenter also gave fans a look at her view from the sofa across her living room, which has been artfully styled with a vase of pampas grass and dried flowers in front of the fireplace, with a black sheepskin rug on the wooden floor, and a full-length mirror resting against the wall. It looks like the ideal spot for her to snuggle up and catch up on Strictly with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton!

The Strictly winner shared a look inside her living room

Stacey moved into her new home over the summer, following her split from ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott, and has shared several photos from the property on Instagram, showing how she has quickly made it feel like home by adding personal touches including artwork, flowers and candles throughout.

