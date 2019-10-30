Exclusive: Lorraine Kelly unveils her cosy bedroom makeover for winter The ITV Lorraine presenter has been gradually redecorating her house

With the nights drawing in and temperatures quickly dropping, Lorraine Kelly has transformed her bedroom into a cosy and inviting sanctuary for winter. The Lorraine host has once again worked with Wayfair to furnish her room for the season ahead, creating a space where she can sit, put her feet up and relax with a book – and it appears her pet dog Angus is a fan too.

"Even though it can be beautiful outside with all of the leaves changing, autumn and winter are when I really appreciate my home comforts and find myself happier staying indoors," Lorraine told Wayfair, so it's little surprise she wanted to turn her bedroom into a snug and tranquil space.

Lorraine Kelly has given her bedroom a makeover with Wayfair

Lorraine favours cooler colours in the bedroom, explaining: "I find them very soothing and a great neutral base for adding bolder furniture and accessories." With a colour palette of greys and blues, the area perfectly fits Lorraine's brief, and she says her chic grey chaise longue is her "absolute favourite" item in the bedroom. "Perfect for reading, doing research for my show or even writing my column," she said.

GALLERY: See more of Lorraine Kelly's beautiful house

WATCH: See the most stylish celebrity living rooms

The 59-year-old's chaise longue of choice is the Inverness Occasional Sleeper Longue, which is currently reduced to £389.99, but is out of stock in grey until the beginning of December. However, the same design is currently available in mink for anyone hoping to recreate Lorraine's interiors style.

RELATED: 24 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

SHOP: Inverness Occasional Sleeper Chaise Longue, £389.99, Hazelwood Home at Wayfair

Sharing her bedroom essentials, Lorraine said: "I think the heart of the bedroom is actually the bedside table and I really like to personalise mine with books, a pretty lamp and a radio for weekend lie-ins. However, a good quality alarm clock is an absolute must for me and I'm up at 5am for work most days! A big no-no would be having too much technology in the bedroom, I really try to keep my phone & iPad out of this space.

"I find the temptation to Google and go on Instagram too much otherwise and it can really affect my quality of sleep. I can't be the only one who finds myself stuck down a YouTube rabbit hole sometimes, right?"

Lorraine said she loves her "home comforts" in the winter

As for how she would describe her interiors style? "My style is all about being comfortable, cosy and having my home reflect my personality. I like to put all of my souvenirs on display from my travels to interesting places such as India and I always love to have family photos around the house," Lorraine said. "Although I do like things neat and tidy, I want my house to feel welcoming to friends and family and not like a 'show home'. I do think once you have children, that all goes out the window!"

Shop a wide range of products for the home, with something to suit every budget and style at Wayfair.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.