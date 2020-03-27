Sam Faiers reveals she secretly moved house before coronavirus lockdown

Sam Faiers has revealed she has moved out of her Hertfordshire home, with the move taking place just days before the government implemented a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Mummy Diaries star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her partner Paul Knightley and their children Paul and Rosie in their empty former living room before they relocated to Surrey.

Explaining her recent social media absence, Sam wrote: "Hey, sorry guys I've been so quiet on social. We moved a few days ago before the lockdown. Goodbye Hertfordshire, onto our next adventure and a new chapter in our lives. We made so many amazing memories in this house."

Sam Faiers revealed she has secretly moved house

She continued: "We have no service, internet or Sky TV. But we're all good, it's actually really refreshing having a digital detox. As soon as we get sorted I can't wait to share our move with you."

RELATED: Inside Sam Faiers' former home in Hertfordshire

Sam and her family have made the decision to move from their former base in Hertfordshire to start a new life in Surrey, but as yet they haven't shared any details of where they are moving or what their new property is like. And she isn't the only member of the Faiers family to have a big house move in 2020; her big sister Billie Faiers has also recently bought a new property in Essex which she and her husband Greg Shepherd plan to renovate before moving in with their children Nelly and Arthur.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the most stylish celebrity kitchens

Speaking to HELLO! in February, Billie said the house is their "forever home", but it wasn't what they were originally looking for. "We got the keys at the end of January but it’s a huge project, a big renovation. We are going in blind because we’ve never done it before and we are starting from scratch," Billie said.

MORE: Take a peek inside Billie Faiers' house

She added that while it’s all very exciting, the family won’t be moving in for at least a year since it requires a lot of reconstruction. "The architect has been in and for what we want to do, it’s going to be at least a year or a year and a half until it is safe for us to live in, so we are going to stay where we are for now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.