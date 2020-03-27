Take a rare look inside the Queen's country retreat, Sandringham House

The Queen spends almost two months of each year at Sandringham House, with the senior royals gathering to celebrate Christmas there together. However, we have rarely been given a look inside the 19th-century house – until now. A new photo shared on the Sandringham Estate's Instagram account on Thursday shared a glimpse inside the saloon of the house, which is said to be where the royals like to spend their evenings, and also where they have afternoon tea together on Christmas Eve.

WATCH: Take a look inside the royal residences

The saloon is located at the entrance to the house and spans two floors, with a minstrel's gallery over the entrance that was built to house the band when the space was previously used as a ballroom. Wooden panelling and ornate columns are among the features of this impressive room, which has a portrait of the Queen hung on one wall, and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

A new photo has shared a rare look inside the saloon in Sandringham House

The royals would be able to congregate and relax together on the cream sofas, while there is also a wooden dining table and a piano that has been topped with photos including one that appears to be from a royal wedding. On the back wall a large portrait appears to show the entire royal family together on a special occasion, perhaps from another family wedding or the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations.

Her Majesty typically travels to the Sandringham Estate shortly before Christmas and stays there until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death in private. She is one of four monarchs to have continued to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham, and it's easy to see why she loves spending time on the 600-acre estate.

The Queen spends almost two months a year at Sandringham

As well as staying in the 19th-century Sandringham House, the Queen and her family are regular visitors to the estate's church, St. Mary Magdalene, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte joining their parents to attend the Christmas Day service for the first time in 2019.

