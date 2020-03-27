Frankie Bridge has revealed her impressive home gym while self-isolating with her husband Wayne and two sons, Parker and Carter. The family live in Surrey and have been staying indoors since the government advised social distancing as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus. In a bid to stay fit, Frankie and Wayne have been working out in their home gym, and it looks like they have everything they need.

The room has white walls and black flooring, and there's an assault bike, a ski erg machine, a boxing bag, a selection of free weights, a jump box, kettlebells, a rowing machine and slam balls. They also have an outdoor area where Frankie has been practicing her handstands.

"First day of Wayne being PT," Frankie said on Instagram. "He's writing my workout on the board, asking me what I'm up for. It's not much…" Wayne replied: "You do lunges, I'll do jump lunges."

Meanwhile, her sons Parker and Carter set up their own picnic in the gym and played football in the outdoor area.

Frankie has also been recording her podcast Open Mind from home during lockdown. The series discusses mental health and Frankie's journey from her breakdown to her breakthroughs, and also invites guests to talk about their own stories with the latest episode featuring radio presenter Nick Grimshaw. In an Instagram post Frankie wrote, "My 1st home recorded podcast with one of the funniest people I know… @nicholasgrimshaw… Such a good egg… Thanks to @Veryuk for making it possible… Have a listen… Link in stories…"

As for the rest of their family home, Frankie has her very own walk-in wardrobe, while the boys have their own playroom.

