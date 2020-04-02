Courteney Cox has been self-isolating at home in Malibu during the coronavirus outbreak, and has been taking part in a number of video interviews from the stunning property. Most recently, the Friends star sat down in her kitchen to chat to Jimmy Kimmel, and even gave him a tour! Admitting that she needs to go food shopping soon, the mother-of-one opened up her food cupboards and fridge to show the host that they were nearly empty, but fans were distracted by just how organised it was. "I'll show you my fridge, I've got a lot of junk food but Coco's gone through it, you will see how organised I am. Now there's a lot of empty jars," she said, as she pointed out rows of empty jars lined up neatly on the shelves in her cupboard.

Courteney Cox has a very organised fridge

The star admitted that she was "so, so proud" of her organisation skills, as she opened up her nearly-empty fridge, which had cans of soda lined up neatly. "We need to go to the grocery store which is the scariest part," the Hollywood star said. The video interview was shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live's YouTube, and many fans commented on just how much Courteney reminded them of her Friends alter-ego, Monica Geller. "Courteney Cox's kitchen looks like it could be Monica's kitchen," one wrote, while another commented: "Who else thought that Courteney's kitchen is just as clean as Monica's? She's totally pulled a Monica." A third added: "She's still so Monica."

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker shares incredible view from her Hamptons beach house

The star's kitchen cupboards have the Monica seal of approval

The actress has been keeping herself entertained while in quarantine by doing TikTok videos with her daughter Coco, 15. The mother-daughter duo have impressed fans with their musical abilities, with Courteney playing the piano and Coco on the vocal cords. The actress has also been staying fit by taking part in workout classes via Zoom, having stopped going to her classes near her house over two weeks ago.

READ: Nicole Kidman reveals how daughter Faith scared her during coronavirus lockdown

In normal circumstances, Courteney prefers nothing more than having friends and family over to her house on a Sunday – something she has been doing for the past 20 years. Talking to Los Angeles Times in 2018, she revealed: "I have people over to my house every Sunday. I've done that for the last 20 years. As a kid, I would go to my grandparents' house with aunts, uncles and 21 first cousins. I don't have family like that in L.A., but I do like to get together on Sunday afternoons and play tennis, eat and watch the kids swim in the pool. it just brings a sense of community to my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.