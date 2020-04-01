Sarah Jessica Parker shares incredible view from her beach house in the Hamptons The Sex and the City actress has homes in Manhattan and the Hamptons

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick have a number of properties in New York. While the celebrity couple spend the majority of their time in the West Village, Manhattan, with children James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins, Marion and Tabitha, they tend to go to their house in the Hamptons during the weekends. The family recently made the decision to stay there during the coronavirus pandemic, and it's easy to see why! On Tuesday, Sarah shared a video of her view looking out at the ocean as she marked the first day of the month. "April 1st, 2020. Rabbit rabbit," she wrote.

Sarah Jessica Parker and her family have a stunning beach view from their Hamptons home

The Sex and the City actress and her family are believed to own more than one property in the Hamptons, as well as several houses across Manhattan and Brooklyn. It is evident that Sarah has an eye for interior design, and before they relocated to their beach house, the star shared a glimpse inside her Greenwich Village townhouse on Instagram back in March. The star has been documenting her time indoors on social media, and recently shared a photo of her dining room while she was sorting out the laundry. The key feature in the room was a vibrant yellow dining table, and the stylish piece of furniture caught the attention of Sarah's followers.

MORE: 7 celebrity birthdays affected by the coronavirus

Sarah with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children

In 2014, Sarah invited fans inside her home during an appearance on Vogue's 73 Questions, and it's evident that the star has an eye for design. The interview took place in her living room, which has gorgeous green velvet sofas and has floor-to-ceiling book shelves filled with novels and family photos. Paintings hang on the walls, and there is an antique sideboard and vintage drinks tray. A grand piano is in the large living space too, and all the family enjoy playing it. The actress recently shared a sweet photo of her twins doing a duet to Heart and Soul. In the caption, the doting mum wrote: "Heart and Soul. With clean hands. Over and over. For however long."

READ: Victoria Beckham shares glimpse inside her family's home cinema

The coronavirus crisis has hit Sarah and her family especially hard, as Matthew's sister, Janet Broderick, was tested positive for the disease at the beginning of March. The 64-year-old had to go to hospital and was treated for a severe form of pneumonia, but luckily she's now on the mend. Last week, Sarah spoke out about Janet's health for the first time, and answered a fan on Instagram who had asked after her. The star revealed: "She is better. She was very sick. Home from the hospital now. Recovering. Thank you for asking."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.