Nicole Kidman's daughter Faith gave her quite the fright this week after thinking up an ingenious way to trick her mum on April Fool's Day. The nine-year-old projected a spider onto a lamp, and it was so realistic that it made The Others actress jump! Nicole shared a picture of Faith's handiwork on Instagram, and captioned it: "I screamed! Faith Margaret's April Fool's trick!" Over the past few weeks, Nicole and husband Keith Urban have been self-isolating at their home in Nashville with Faith and 11-year-old Sunday. Knowing that it's an uncertain time for everyone, the celebrity couple have been doing their bit to help lift people's spirits, and Keith has put on several live shows from their home music studio, which have been attended by his number one fan – Nicole.

As well as their home in Nashville, Nicole and Keith also have properties in London and Australia, and split their time between the United States and the UK for work. Earlier in the year, Keith opened up about their routine in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

Now that they are self-isolating with their daughters in Nashville, Nicole and Keith are no doubt enjoying spending quality time with their family in one place. Nicole previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with Vanity Fair, admitting that she is quite strict with her daughters about certain things such as technology. She said: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries."

The celebrity couple also have a gorgeous Georgian mansion in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, which was under threat in the devastating bushfires earlier in the year. Nicole has previously given a tour of her home during an appearance on Vogue's 73 questions, and said that her favourite thing about staying at the 11-acre property is: "The simplicity, the air, the peace," while the alpacas were the coolest part of her home. The house also boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle.

