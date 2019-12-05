Courteney Cox has an incredible mansion in Malibu, where she lives with her teenage daughter Coco. And while the Friends star tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight, she recently gave a rare glimpse inside her home – much to the delight of her fans. The Monica Geller actress took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself relaxing on the sofa in her living room, surrounded by her pet dogs. As expected, Courteney has impeccable taste when it comes to interior design. In the picture, the star was reclining on a cream sofa with giant cushions, which was in front of a wooden sideboard with a modern sidelight and bouquet of flowers on it.

Courteney Cox gave a rare glimpse inside her Malibu home

One of the home's most impressive features is a gallery kitchen, complete with windows that pass through to bar seating by the pool. Each week, Courteney enjoys nothing more than inviting her friends and family over on a Sunday – something she has been doing for the past 20 years. Talking to Los Angeles Times in 2018, she revealed: "I have people over to my house every Sunday. I've done that for the last 20 years. As a kid, I would go to my grandparents' house with aunts, uncles and 21 first cousins. I don't have family like that in L.A., but I do like to get together on Sunday afternoons and play tennis, eat and watch the kids swim in the pool. It just brings a sense of community to my life."

Courteney with Jennifer Aniston and Matt Le Blanc at the recent Friends reunion

One of the many friends who enjoys staying over at Courteney's home is Jennifer Aniston. The real-life best friends enjoy nothing more than meeting up, and The Morning Show actress previously reflected on staying at Courteney's guest bedroom on many occasions. Talking to More magazine, she said of her friend: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

It was at Courteney's house where the recent Friends reunion took place too. In October, all six members of the popular sitcom went for dinner at her home – 25 years since the first pilot episode aired. Jennifer opened up about the evening shortly afterwards during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing: "We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. David Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together. We laughed so hard."

