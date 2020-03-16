Courteney Cox is doing her best to keep people's spirits up during the coronavirus epidemic and over the weekend the Friends star shared a fun TikTok video of herself dancing, which she posted on Instagram. The footage was taken inside the star's Malibu home where she is currently social distancing like the rest of the world. Fans adored the video, especially as it gave a glimpse inside Courteney's immaculate home, including her incredibly shiny kitchen, which could be seen through the reflection of the window in her living room. The large space has a breakfast table in the centre, as well as four on-the-wall ovens, and a stunning ceiling light. It even has windows that pass through to the bar seating by the pool.

VIDEO: Courteney Cox dances inside her Malibu home

Courteney's stunning kitchen could be seen in the reflection of her video

The Monica Geller actress lives with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid and daughter Coco, 15, and she joked that her dance had resulted in them isolating themselves from her in the house. The video hit headlines for another reason too, as Courteney's Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who played her on-screen husband Chandler Bing, commented on the footage very much in character, writing: "Hi honey, what the hell just happened?" In normal circumstances, Courteney prefers nothing more than having friends and family over to her house on a Sunday – something she has been doing for the past 20 years. Talking to Los Angeles Times in 2018, she revealed: "I have people over to my house every Sunday. I've done that for the last 20 years. As a kid, I would go to my grandparents' house with aunts, uncles and 21 first cousins. I don't have family like that in L.A., but I do like to get together on Sunday afternoons and play tennis, eat and watch the kids swim in the pool. it just brings a sense of community to my life."

Courteney with daughter Coco in their living room

One of the many friends who enjoys staying over at Courteney's home is Jennifer Aniston. The real-life best friends enjoy nothing more than meeting up, and The Morning Show actress previously reflected on staying at Courteney's guest bedroom on many occasions. Talking to More magazine, she said of her friend: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

It was at Courteney's house where the recent Friends reunion took place too. In October, all six members of the popular sitcom went for dinner at her home – 25 years since the first pilot episode aired. Jennifer opened up about the evening shortly afterwards during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing: "We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. David Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together. We laughed so hard."

