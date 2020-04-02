Take a look inside Reese Witherspoon's immaculate kitchen The Little Fires Everywhere star lives in Los Angeles with her husband and three children

Reese Witherspoon has the most incredible home that her alter-ego Elena Richardson would be envious of! The Little Fires Everywhere actress recently gave a glimpse inside her gorgeous kitchen in an Instagram photo, which was the envy of many of her fans. The Hollywood star's cooking space was pristine, with a shiny worktop and Wolf built-in oven, while a bronze tea kettle on the stove caught the attention of some of Reese's followers, who were quick to ask where it was from. The Legally Blonde actress responded, informing them that it was from Williams Sonoma. Other features included a ceramic salt pot and a vintage-style chest of drawers.

Reese Witherspoon has an immaculate kitchen

The Big Little Lies star lives in Los Angeles with husband Jim Toth and her three children, Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee. Reese recently shared a photo on Instagram of Ava and Tennessee relaxing in what looked like her youngest son's bedroom. The pair were pictured on a ship bunk bed which was covered with black-and-white gingham cushions. The room also had white storage units making the most of the space, and a Turkish rug close to the bed.

The Big Little Lies star and daughter Ava posing in the kitchen

The family also have a beach house in Malibu, which was purchased last summer. The gated two-acre property comprises of a farmhouse as well as a French cottage, complete with a barn and a guest house. There are also horse stables, a riding area and a screening room. Adding to Reese's property portfolio are multiple houses in Nashville, Tennessee, where she grew up.

Like many other celebrities, Reese has been doing her bit to help entertain fans during the coronavirus lockdown. The star has been sharing useful information about everything from supporting hospitals and charities in need, as well as uplifting content to cheer people up. Most recently, Reese took part in the 'Shine on at Home' scheme, where she spoke to New York Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky, who wrote Fair Play, which informs readers about dividing household labours in their family. The star shared footage of their chat, and wrote alongside it: "I've learned so much from Eve about how to have conversations with your partner about dividing household duties, how to adjust to homeschooling (three kids at home and two working parents is NO JOKE!) and what the 'Dirty Dozen' bare minimum needs of every household are."

