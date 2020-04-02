Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg share a glimpse into their impressive home offices The Luxembourg royals have been working at the Grand Ducal Palace

The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg have given a fascinating insight into how they are continuing their royal duties amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like their fellow royals around the world, Henri and Maria Teresa have had their normal engagements and tours cancelled during the COVID-19 outbreak, but they have still been working hard at their residence, the Grand Ducal Palace.

Photos released by the royal palace have shown the pair hard at work in their respective offices, conducting meetings that may normally take place face-to-face on the telephone or by video conference. They also offer a rare glimpse inside the residence, with differing – but equally lavish – décor in each office.

The Grand Duke of Luxembourg shared a look inside his home office

The Grand Duke works at a mahogany desk positioned in front of the windows of his office, with cream walls and marble windowsills that have been lined with an array of old family photos, and a large lion ornament. Three of the photos appear to capture one of Henri's meetings with the Pope, and they are all displayed in silver frames. A computer sits on another wooden desk that is positioned next to the wall, while floral patterned curtains hang at the windows.

His wife, meanwhile, has been working elsewhere in the palace. Maria Teresa has been conducting video conferences at an ornate circular table, which is surrounded by wooden chairs. A red baroque print sofa can be seen in the background. The room appears to be set up for meetings and has been decorated with an intricate blue heraldic lion print wallpaper and artwork in gold frames.

The Grand Duchess Maria Teresa has been working in another office

It has been an eventful year so far for the Luxembourg royal family. As well as facing a change in their work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grand Duchess also faced allegations about her behaviour in a newspaper report in January. The Grand Duke released a personal statement in defence of his wife after the allegations were made against her in an article published by Lëtzebuerger Land.

"I am proud of the commitment, intelligence and energy my wife brings to bear in all this work. The devotion she has shown over the past 39 years to serving our country by my side is exemplary and is of essential importance to me. We will continue to serve you; to be there for you and for Luxembourg," he said. "Especially at this crucial time when our children are setting out on a family life of their own, we feel bound as parents to ensure that they can make the most of these precious years as our heirs."