Jennifer Garner is self-isolating at home in LA with her three children, and has been keeping fans entertained with her social media posts. Earlier in the week, the star shared a short video on Instagram thanking retail company Sam's Club for doing their bit to help vulnerable people doing the COVID-19 pandemic. The footage was taken from the mother-of-three's living room, which had an incredible array of artwork lined up on the fireplace, including a floral print, a colourful painting, and a black-and-white framed photo. A large painting hung on the wall behind the fireplace, and a house plant could also be seen in the background of Jennifer's video, giving the room a homely feel.

The 13 Going on 30 star lives with daughter Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple have remained on good terms since their divorce, and their children split their time between their parents. While Jennifer and Ben are incredibly protective of their children's privacy, last month the mother-of-three revealed on Instagram how their son had been left upset after his school concert was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. "There is a troll from Frozen in my house who is pretty broken up about everything," she wrote. The star wanted to help lift the spirits of people in similar situations and has since come up with the initiation, Hey Jen Look at Me, encouraging people around the world to send her their videos showcasing their talents.

She shared a note which read: "This time of year has so many people, from preschoolers to professionals, working their tails off to perform. And now – the games, the meets, the recitals, the productions, big and small – are shut down." The star continued: "Well, the show must go on, people! Break out your oboes, belt out your torch song, run in place I don't care. Show us what you've been working on and we will show it to the world. Use #heyjenlookatme, because I want to see."

Jennifer is renowned for her kind heart and uses her social media platform to promote causes close to her, including charity Save the Children, for which she is an ambassador. The star is also known for her light-hearted posts, which include regular cooking videos, sweet throwback photos from her childhood, and family pictures with her lookalike siblings. While the star is careful not to share pictures of her kids, she occasionally makes reference to them, and recently admitted that they were all too old to make arts and crafts with her, but that she still enjoyed doing them on her own regardless.

