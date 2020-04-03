Coronation Street's Alan Halsall reveals glamorous living room during date night with Tisha Merry

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and his former co-star Tisha Merry have been dating for one year, and last night the couple took to Instagram to share their romantic date night at home.

"1 year. 12 months. 52 weeks. 365 days. 8760 hours. 525,600 minutes. 31,526,000 seconds… and I've loved every second," Alan captioned one of his posts. "What a difference a year makes and what a difference you make to my life. Happy anniversary @missdrewmerry93 I love you."

Alan and Tisha spent their anniversary at home

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair celebrated with a dinner indoors where they got "all dressed up" to go to their dining room, and Alan revealed a full view of their glamorous living room. It features a white, black and grey colour scheme with three brushed velvet sofas, and glass accents including a drum-shaped chandelier and a large side table. There is also a flatscreen TV in the middle of the room, and in-built shelves on either side with a selection of ornaments and photo frames.

Tisha also posted in honour of their anniversary and wrote, "How life can change in a year. Happy anniversary @alanhalsall. Thank you for being everything I could ever dream of! Here's to many more years! I love you xx."

The couple live in a £750,000 home in Manchester with Alan's daughter Sienna-Rae and often share glimpses of the property. Most recently, Tisha revealed her "YouTube room" where she records videos for her channel, featuring bold mustard furniture, grey carpets and white walls. "My YouTube room is finally starting to come together!," she said. "I've always dreamt of having mustard furniture but been so scared of it being too bold or clashing with other colours. I braved it and it totally works! This room is soon becoming one of my favourites."

