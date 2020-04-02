The Norwegian royals' home office is ultra-stylish: see photos The couple have been working together at their royal residence Skaugum

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway have shared their second glimpse into their royal residence in as many days, and royal fans are obsessed with their stylish décor. The Norwegian royals have been working from their home, the Skaugum Estate, during the coronavirus pandemic – and their office is stunning.

A series of photos shared on the family's official Instagram account on Thursday showed the royal couple sat side-by-side while conducting a video conference, with a stack of books used to prop their laptop up on their wooden desk.

The room has a chic blue colour scheme, with wooden panelling on the lower half of the walls, and artwork and a gold-framed mirror adding the decorative touches. Meanwhile, a dusky blue sofa and chaise longue that tie in with the muted colour scheme can be seen in the background, so the couple could relax when they finish work.

An open door also offers a glimpse through to another room, which has striking mint green striped walls, with cream carpets and dark wooden furnishings.

The post comes just days after Haakon and Mette-Marit shared photos taken by their eldest daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, in the family dining room. One photo showed the royals sitting on soft grey sofas at a pine kitchen table, as they prepared to tuck into a chilli con carne. The caption explained that Prince Sverre Magnus,14, made the meal as part of a home-schooling task for his food and health class. A wicker-style lamp shade hangs over the dining room, while a picture depicting a snowy mountain scene is the focal point of the back wall. In the background, a number of ornaments and photo frames can be seen on the mantelpiece and window frame.

Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit live at Skaugum

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have lived at Skaugum since December 2003. The farm is situated in Asker municipality, southwest of Oslo and has a history dating back to the Middle Ages. His parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, previously lived on the estate until 2001.

