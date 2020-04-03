Ant McPartlin's plans to build swimming pool at £6m Wimbledon home are approved The Saturday Night Takeaway star moved in with his girlfriend in 2019

Ant McPartlin is preparing to make some big changes at the house he shares with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, as their plans to construct a swimming pool in the garden have been approved. The Saturday Night Takeaway host, who filmed the show live from his living room on Saturday, also wants to build a Victorian-style changing room alongside the pool.

A council approved plans for the swimming pool as it will be shielded by trees and won't be overlooked by their neighbours, according to The Sun. The couple are also planning to construct two single-storey extensions and convert a garage into a bathroom as part of their home renovation.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are building a pool at their home

Ant's planning agent said of the swimming pool plans: "The existing rear garden is a good size with a boundary fence around the sides of the property with mature trees on all sides adding to the privacy. There is very little overlooking possible between ground floors of neighbouring properties." The pool and changing rooms have also been designed to "reflect the character and appearance of the original building".

The couple moved into their home in Wimbledon in 2019, and it features seven bedrooms, a large media room, an open-plan kitchen and living area - plus an impressive master suite complete with walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite with a freestanding bath.

Ant and Dec filmed Saturday Night Takeaway from their living rooms

Ant shared his first look inside the property on Saturday Night Takeaway, where both he and Declan Donnelly sat in their living rooms for the live ITV broadcast. The room has a stylish décor with blue wooden panelled walls and complementing velvet sofas lined with yellow cushions to add a bold colour pop.

The 44-year-old previously lived next door to Dec in a £2.3million mansion he shared with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, which she received as part of their divorce settlement and subsequently put on the market.

