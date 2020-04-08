Princess Diana's former holiday home in the Bahamas is up for sale – see inside The Princess of Wales holidayed in the Bahamas with Princes William and Harry

A holiday home where Princess Diana stayed with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry is up for sale for $12.5million (£10.1million). Casuarina Beach is a five-bedroom residence located in the Bahamas, and was owned by friends of the late Princess, who visited with her sons as part of a two-part holiday to Florida and the Bahamas in 1993.

Located within the gated community of Lyford Cay, it's easy to see why the Princess of Wales chose to stay at the property, as it offered the family peace and privacy with 180 feet of private beach for them to enjoy.

Princess Diana stayed at Casuarina Beach with Princes William and Harry

The house was refurbished in 2009 with a new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, wiring and plumbing, but still retains the original charm that the royals enjoyed back in the nineties. All of the principal rooms open out to a central courtyard with a heated swimming pool and terraces, while the majority of the rooms also boast stunning sea views.

The beachfront property has a private swimming pool

It also benefits from a close location to the exclusive Lyford Cay Club, which has a white sand beach, golf course, marina, tennis courts, fitness centre, and international school. What more could they want?

Writing in his memoir, Guarding Diana: Protecting the Princess Around the World, Diana's former personal protection officer Ken Wharfe wrote of the residence: "It turned out to be set in a development that afforded a great deal of privacy, being part of a huge luxury complex, privately policed and spotlessly maintained.

The residence is available to buy for £10.1million

"The house itself had a magnificent swimming pool, the beach was less than fifty yards away and there was an added bonus at that time of year, for despite the temperatures nudging 35°C (95°F), this was low season, with very few people around."

The property is listed with Christie's International Real Estate, and with its beautiful location and royal history, we have a feeling it won't be around for long!

