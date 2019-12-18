Princess Diana's childhood home has had a beautiful festive makeover complete with an impressive 24-foot tree. The late Princess of Wales' brother Earl Spencer shared a look at the grand Christmas decorations inside the saloon at Althorp House on Tuesday, where he now lives with his wife, Countess Karen Spencer, and their seven-year-old daughter Lady Charlotte Diana.

"A very Happy Christmas to all, from @AlthorpHouse – where the 24-foot tree dominates the Saloon…" Charles tweeted, alongside a photo of their towering tree which had been strung with white fairy lights, and red and gold baubles. A selection of neatly-wrapped gifts in keeping with the colour scheme sit underneath the tree, while a star has been perched on the top.

Charles Spencer shared a look at the 24ft tree in Althorp House

The photo offered a rare look inside Althorp, the Grade I-listed home that has been home to the Spencer family since 1508. The Saloon has dark wooden flooring and cream walls, with a mezzanine level within reaching distance of the top of the tree. Historic paintings are hung on the walls in ornate gold frames, and there is a traditional open fireplace on one side.

Earl Spencer and Princess Diana grew up on the 550-acre Althorp estate, which now also serves as her final resting place. The historic house has recently been given a modern update by Charles' third wife, Countess Karen Spencer, who said she had done some "major feng shui" on the house after moving in.

Earl Spencer and Princess Diana grew up at Althorp

Karen has also shaken up the classic English country house weekend, telling Town & Country magazine: "My favourite thing about life here is the English country house weekend, which is a completely foreign concept to those of us from North America."

Karen added: "When I moved in, I made them a bit more glam: we switched dinner on Saturday nights to black tie, because everyone wants to dress up - the venue demands it. Plus, it’s a great excuse for me to wear the Spencer jewellery."

