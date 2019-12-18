Princess-Diana-H⁬ighgrove

See the stunning 24ft Christmas tree inside Princess Diana's childhood home

Earl Spencer shared a peek inside the beautiful Althorp House

Chloe Best

Princess Diana's childhood home has had a beautiful festive makeover complete with an impressive 24-foot tree. The late Princess of Wales' brother Earl Spencer shared a look at the grand Christmas decorations inside the saloon at Althorp House on Tuesday, where he now lives with his wife, Countess Karen Spencer, and their seven-year-old daughter Lady Charlotte Diana.

"A very Happy Christmas to all, from @AlthorpHouse – where the 24-foot tree dominates the Saloon…" Charles tweeted, alongside a photo of their towering tree which had been strung with white fairy lights, and red and gold baubles. A selection of neatly-wrapped gifts in keeping with the colour scheme sit underneath the tree, while a star has been perched on the top.

Althorp-House-Christmas-tree

Charles Spencer shared a look at the 24ft tree in Althorp House

The photo offered a rare look inside Althorp, the Grade I-listed home that has been home to the Spencer family since 1508. The Saloon has dark wooden flooring and cream walls, with a mezzanine level within reaching distance of the top of the tree. Historic paintings are hung on the walls in ornate gold frames, and there is a traditional open fireplace on one side.

RELATED: See the most lavish royal Christmas decorations around the world

WATCH: See what Christmas is like for the royals at Sandringham

Earl Spencer and Princess Diana grew up on the 550-acre Althorp estate, which now also serves as her final resting place. The historic house has recently been given a modern update by Charles' third wife, Countess Karen Spencer, who said she had done some "major feng shui" on the house after moving in.

Althorp-House-exterior

Earl Spencer and Princess Diana grew up at Althorp

Karen has also shaken up the classic English country house weekend, telling Town & Country magazine: "My favourite thing about life here is the English country house weekend, which is a completely foreign concept to those of us from North America."

MORE: Christmas gift ideas for people who really love the royal family

Karen added: "When I moved in, I made them a bit more glam: we switched dinner on Saturday nights to black tie, because everyone wants to dress up - the venue demands it. Plus, it’s a great excuse for me to wear the Spencer jewellery."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

More on:

More about princess diana

More news