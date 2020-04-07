Take a tour around the Queen and royal family's residences: watch video The royals are self-isolating in palaces and private residences across the UK

The coronavirus pandemic means that the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and other royals are all currently in lockdown in their residences across the UK. While the monarch recorded an address to the nation from Windsor Castle, where she has been staying for the past four weeks, Prince Charles and Camilla had to spend two weeks self-isolating from each other at their Birkhall home in Scotland following his positive COVID-19 test in March.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, are staying at their country retreat – Anmer Hall – with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. But where do the rest of the royal family live?

