Kris Jenner has an incredible home in Hidden Hills, LA, which has become a sanctuary for her famous family during the coronavirus lockdown. Kim Kardashian went to her mum's house over the weekend – all while making sure to obey the social distancing rules – so that she could take part in an interview with Jimmy Fallon in peace away from her four children. "Where are you?" the host asked Kim, to which she replied: "I'm in my mum's glam room, Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don't have anyone to do it and I'm not that good, so she did it."

On how the family are maintaining the lockdown rules, Kim continued: "That's the first time I've seen her [Kylie], the whole family are distancing so we haven't even seen each other. I snuck out and I'm at my mum's house in her glam room, because there's a door from the outside so that's all that she will let us in. And I had to get away from my kids!" In the background of the interview footage, which was shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon's YouTube channel, some of the features inside Kris' stylish room could be seen, including a cream velvet sofa, statement wall art and a quirky leather armchair. A bag filled with Kylie's Lip Kit products was also visible.

Kris lives with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kylie and her daughter Stormi are currently staying with them during the lockdown. The group even went on a trip to Kris' holiday home in Palm Springs over the Easter weekend, and decorated the home with chocolate eggs and decorations to make it a memorable occasion for Stormi. It comes as no surprise that Kylie decided to stay with her mum while in isolation. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Lip Kits founder said: "My siblings compare us all the time. I see my mum almost every day. I was over there last night. I'll just go by her house. We're always here working together, doing different things, or taking meetings together."

The mum-of-six's Hidden Hills home sounds the perfect place to stay at too. Talking to Architectural Digest in 2019, Kris said: "I'm always running a million miles an hour. I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," she explained. The star has incredible taste in furniture too. "I've been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I've had so many different types of homes in so many different styles," she added.

