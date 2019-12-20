Kim Kardashian reveals Kris Jenner has a life-size wax figure of herself in her home: 'It's insane' We weren't expecting this!

Kris Jenner worked hard to transform her home into a "perfectly calm and peaceful" sanctuary – but there's one item that appears a little out of place. The 64-year-old has a life-size wax figure of herself which her daughter Kim Kardashian shared a look at on Instagram, and said it was "creepy and amazing" due to how realistic it looks.

Sharing a look at the model during a dinner party at Kris' house on Wednesday, where they were joined by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Kim showed how it was sat next to a bar in her mum's living room, and even wearing a black suit to replicate Kris' favourite Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

Kris Jenner has a life-size wax figure of herself in her living room

"You guys have no idea how real this looks, it's insane. It's exact – down to the little mark she has," Kim said, pointing to a beauty mark on the model's chin. "This is her exact hairline. I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is."

Chrissy appeared equally fascinated by the wax figure, and Kris shared a video of her guest gazing at it in awe. "Okay, Chrissy is obsessed with me. She's staring at it like it's me, but it's not even me," Kris joked.

Kim shared a look at the life-size figure on Instagram

The momager said the Hollywood Wax Museum made the model specifically for her, and it has taken pride of place in her lounge, which was designed in collaboration between Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements. Speaking to Architectural Digest earlier this year, Kris revealed her vision when decorating her Hidden Hills home, explaining: "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful."

Kris opted for a minimalistic look in her home, with largely monochromatic rooms that utilise a mix of fabrics such as suede, silk and sheepskin to make them look and feel truly luxurious. The mum-of-six also said she loved how different all of the family's houses were. "There's zero rivalry when it comes to houses," Kris said. "We’re very fortunate to live in close proximity, and we all enjoy each other’s homes. I’m incredibly proud that the kids have discovered their own identities and passions."

