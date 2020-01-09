Kris Jenner has proved herself to be the ultimate party host after her incredibly generous gifts to guests at her Christmas Eve bash were revealed. Kim Kardashian revealed her mum had given their close friends and family kettles and toasters from Dolce & Gabbana's collaboration with Smeg, which retail at just under £500 apiece.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a look at boxes of the designer appliances lined up at home on Instagram Stories, writing: "Did I ever mention for our Xmas Eve party my mom makes the best gift bags! This year we were blessed with @smegitalia & @dolcegabbana appliances!!!"

Kim Kardashian revealed her mum Kris Jenner gave party guests Smeg appliances

The design of the appliances is inspired by Sicily, and they all feature distinctive D&G prints in bright colours. The two-slice toaster that the Kardashians' guests received is decorated with traditional motifs of the famous Sicilian carts, while the kettle also features bold patterns and prints, including lemons, oranges and cherries. Both appliances are part of a limited-edition collaboration between the brands, and are available to buy at John Lewis in the UK at £499.95 each.

Kim's look at her fashionable new kitchen appliances comes after she shared a behind-the-scenes peek inside her house, revealing that not only does she have a hidden second kitchen, but she also has two pantries and a walk-in fridge to store all of her fresh, organic food for herself and her family.

"This is the kitchen where it all happens, and guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce," Kim explained as she shared a look inside her fridge, which has wrap-around shelving filled with baskets of fresh fruit and vegetables, along with pre-prepared meals from the family's chef, and everything from tomato ketchup to jam neatly displayed on rotating carousels. "I also have another pantry because this is the kitchen we cook in," Kim explained, as she led the way to the second pantry filled with cooking supplies. No doubt it won't be long until her new appliances are put on display too.

