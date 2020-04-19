Sarah Ferguson has given another glimpse inside her stunning Windsor home in a new photo posted on Instagram over the weekend. The Duchess of York shared a picture of herself sitting in her living room reading her book, Little Red, as part of her new Storytime with Fergie and Friends initiative. In the background of the photo, a wooden cabinet decorated with flowers could be seen, as well as a large seating area with a blue sofa, and a bay window with tartan curtains. Over the past few days, Sarah has read stories in different parts of her home, including her conservatory and dining room, much to the delight of her fans.

VIDEO: Sarah Ferguson shares unseen family photos of her children

Sarah Ferguson shared a glimpse inside her living room at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew's ex-wife has been delighting children around the world with her daily stories during the lockdown. The 60-year-old set up the idea last week in a bid to help entertain young people during these uncertain times. Sarah's stories have been a hit with many famous faces too, including Poppy Delevingne and Catherine Zeta-Jones – who commented on the royal's latest post about her reading Little Red: "Used to read this to Dylan and Carys, love it." Sarah has written a number of children's books over the years, including Ballerina Rosie, Budgie Goes to Sea, and Matthew and the Bullies.

The mother-of-two lives in Windsor with ex-husband Prince Andrew

Sarah began her story reading pledge on Wednesday with picture book Hairy Maclary by Lynley Dodd, adding her own commentary throughout. She has been very active in trying to keep people's spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, she has organised and distributed food parcels and other essentials to NHS workers across the country. Deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables, soups, toothbrushes and skincare products have reached frontline nurses and carers in Scotland and Wales as well as in London.

The royal has also been proving just how down-to-earth she is too. Last week, photos shared on Sarah's assistant's Instagram page showed her mopping the floors and washing up. Antonia Marshall uploaded three pictures of Sarah hard at work in the kitchen, with the first showing her smiling for the camera with a mop in hand and one foot resting on a bucket. mong those to comment on the pictures was Sarah's older sister Jane, who joked: "What? That's a first?!!!!!"

