Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's home gym is so impressive – take a look

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are both known for their enviable physiques, and now we can see exactly how they manage to stay so fit with a look inside their incredible home gym. Rather than let his fitness slip during the coronavirus lockdown, Mark appears to be training more than ever before, and has been sharing live workouts on Instagram with stars including Laura Whitmore, Frankie Bridge and Amanda Holden.

The videos have offered a rare look inside Michelle and Mark's impressive home gym, which appears to be in a converted garage space, with exposed brickwork around the bottom of the walls, while the rest are painted white. The spacious gym is home to a huge amount of fitness equipment, including treadmills, a squat rack, a selection of free weights, and a bench which sits on a black mat in the middle of the wooden floor.

Mark Wright shared a look inside his home gym on Instagram

However, while has all of the gym equipment he could want indoors, Mark has also been doing HIIT workouts in the garden of their Essex home, as well as football training on their expansive lawn, which has beautiful countryside views.

While Michelle is yet to share any insights into her own home workouts during the lockdown, she did recently reveal an unexpected feature the couple has in their garden; a Koi Carp pond with a miniature wooden bridge over the top. Meanwhile, the Our Girl star's This Morning appearance offered a look inside their bedroom, which has a glamorous aesthetic featuring mirrored furniture and an enormous button-back headboard that almost reaches the ceiling.

Mark has also been playing football and doing HIIT workouts in the garden

The Essex mansion Michelle and Mark share looks beautiful, but they are currently planning a big move after purchasing a farmhouse nearby that they want to tear down to rebuild their dream home in its place. The plans show it will boast a ground floor bar, gym, TV room, study and even an outdoor swimming pool. But most tellingly of all, it's also said to feature a playroom, in what has been considered a hint that the couple are planning to start a family together in the near future.

