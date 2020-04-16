Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have reportedly applied for planning permission to demolish the horse stables at their £1.3million mansion in Essex in order to turn it into a one-bedroom annex, sparking speculation that the couple intend on using it as a flat for a live-in nanny. What's more, reports say that a playroom, alongside a TV room, bar area, gym, study and outdoor swimming pool, was also included in their original conversion plans when Michelle and Mark bought the four-bedroom farmhouse last October.

Mark and Michelle have previously dropped hints about starting a family

They had previously been given the go-ahead by Epping District Forest Council for the renovation of the main building, but the process has not been without its obstacles. In February, the Council halted their conversion plans for concerns over bats and Mark and Michelle were required to install a bat-considerate lighting scheme, as well as bat boxes. One month later in March, and the council intervened again with worries for the plot's drainage system. As the property had previously been used as a farm, specific water controls were needed in order to prevent contamination of the land.

Meanwhile, the couple have been learning a lot about each other during the coronavirus lockdown period. Speaking on Mark's Heart FM radio show, Michelle commented on how she has found spending all of her time with Mark, "To be fair, you've actually been alright," she explained. "But you have obviously been doing the radio at home, and you have got a bit of a radio voice, you do put that voice on. It's like when you were younger, your mum and dad would put on a voice on the phone, that's what you do for the radio!" Mark, taken aback by her quip, replied, "She is killing me off with this!"

