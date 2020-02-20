Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's plans to build dream home could be halted by bats The couple recently submitted plans to tear down their £1.3million Essex home

It has only been a few weeks since Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright submitted plans to build their dream home in Essex, but they have already faced an unexpected challenge; bats! A conservation survey showed that bats, which are protected by law, nest in woods close to the couple's £1.3million property, and could impact their plans to tear it down and build a new family-friendly home in its place.

Planning documents lodged with Epping Forest Council include a bat survey, and it states: "It is possible that bats may commute and forage along and within the woodland to the North West. Therefore, it is advised a bat-considerate lighting scheme be employed during the demolition, construction and completed phase to prevent lighting of the wood. In addition, bat boxes should be installed in the new building." Councillors are set to rule on the plans at a later date.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's plans to build their dream home could be delayed by bats

Mark and Michelle submitted plans to tear down their farmhouse and replace it with a Georgian-style mansion that is more functional with their needs. The plans show it will boast a ground floor bar, gym, TV room, study and even an outdoor swimming pool. But most tellingly of all, it's also said to feature a playroom, in what has been considered a hint that the couple are planning to start a family together in the near future.

RELATED: See inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's Essex home

Judging by photos of the house the couple currently share, their new home will be ultra-luxurious. Mark and Michelle have decorated their home with neutral tones, offset by glamorous mirrored furniture, metallic accents, and no doubt, plenty of pieces from Michelle's Very homeware line.

The couple have submitted plans to tear down their £1.3million home

Mark is proving to have an eye for property development, after previously converting a seven-bedroom £1,050,000 Essex mansion into four separate homes that went on the market in 2018, bagging him an estimated £5million.

MORE: Look back at Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.