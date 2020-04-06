Michelle Keegan reveals the unexpected feature she and Mark Wright have in their garden The Our Girl star has the most beautiful house to isolate in

Michelle Keegan looked on the positive side of the current coronavirus lockdown at the weekend, as she told fans she was "finding peace in the silence". The Our Girl star took her pet dog out for some exercise in the garden of the Essex home she shares with husband Mark Wright, and it certainly looks like a stunning place to isolate.

The garden looks spacious, with pristine lawns and a surprise water feature – a large pond filled with Koi Carp with a wooden bridge over the top. The pond is surrounded by plants and shrubs and has a net across the top of the water to protect the fish. It sits to one side of the garden, which appears to back on to fields, offering Michelle and Mark plenty of places to go out for their daily exercise during the lockdown.

Michelle Keegan shared a rare glimpse at the pond in her garden

"Feeling grateful in the solitude today and finding peace in the silence. Sending love to anyone who needs it right now…What are you grateful for?" Michelle captioned the post, which received replies from friends including Kate Ferdinand, who commented: "Beautiful setting."

Michelle and Mark are currently enjoying the opportunity to spend more time together at home as they have had a long-distance relationship throughout much of their marriage due to their respective acting and presenting careers. "After years of having a long-distance relationship, I’m now locked up with the girl of my dreams," Mark told The Sun.

Michelle and Mark's garden leads out to beautiful fields

"We used to spend all our time on FaceTime calls and talking for hours on the phone in different time zones, but now we are together every minute of the day," he added. "It's nice to just sit together in the evening in front of the TV without having to worry about rushing off."

