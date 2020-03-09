Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s dream home renovation plans at risk

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright first submitted plans to renovate their £1.3million Essex home last month. Reports say that the home did not function as a family-friendly property, and so the couple were hoping to knock down the home and replace it with exactly what they needed, but they’ve since faced a few obstacles. A couple of weeks after applying for planning permission, the local council Epping Forest Council showed that a bats nest nearby to the property would be impacted should the pair tear down the house, and so rules were implemented to ensure that a “bat-considerate lighting scheme” was put in place during the demolition.

Now, the council has disrupted plans for a second time with concerns over the plot’s drainage system. The environmental protection and draining unit say that the pair need to provide details of the land’s drainage condition, as it previously served as a farm which means that it could be contaminated. “The applicant has no proposal to dispose of foul sewage,” they said. “The geology of the area is predominantly clay and infiltration draining may not be suitable for the site.

“These records have identified that the site has potentially contaminated land due to its use as a farm.”

As a result, the couple are required to enforce certain water controls before they can go ahead with the project “to ensure that the development can be carried out safely without unacceptable risks to workers, neighbours and other offsite receptors.”

Michelle and Mark sparked speculation that they were hoping to start a family with plans for a toyroom

Providing that they adhere to the rules, plans show that the finished house will feature a TV room, a gym, a bar area, a study and a playroom, which has led us to believe that Mark and Michelle are hoping to start a family soon. The house will also feature an outdoor swimming pool.

