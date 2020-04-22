George and Amal Clooney spend £90k on children's mindblowing playhouse

George and Amal Clooney have reportedly spent £90,000 on a two-storey playhouse at the family home in California for their two-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. It is believed that Michael S Smith, who redesigned Barack Obama's White House office in 2010 is heading up the project, and will help create a mini version of the main house, including two floors and a fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom. Apparently, the home will also feature a zip-wire and a life-sized toy giraffe for the children to play on. George and Amal are also said to be building a new pool house and living quarters for their staff in California, totaling almost £1million in renovation costs.

George and Amal's riverside home in Berkshire

It doesn't stop there. Back in England at George and Amal's nine-bedroom mansion in Sonning-on-Thames in Berkshire, the couple are installing a new outbuilding in the surrounding grounds, including a kitchen and bathroom. They have only just been given the go-ahead to start works after forestry officers voiced their concerns over how it would impact trees and nature nearby. Since, George and Amal have made changes to their plans in order to ensure the trees would be protected. The couple have already installed everything from a swimming pool and a pool house to a private cinema at their home in Berkshire, with reports suggesting that they have spent millions thus far.

They have also been donating money in aid of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, 58-year-old George and 42-year-old Amal have split £800,000 into six chunks to give to different organisations that are working to support the emergency. The chosen charities will help everything from elderly workers in the film industry to funding PPE supplies for hospitals and healthcare workers on the frontline.

