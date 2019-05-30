YOU could have lunch with George and Amal Clooney at their Lake Como home If it’s good enough for Prince Harry and Meghan…

George and Amal Clooney are opening the doors of their Lake Como home for a double date with two lucky fans – and it’s all for a special cause. The couple are giving members of the public the opportunity to enjoy lunch with them at their luxurious Italian residence as part of a campaign to raise donations for the Clooney Foundation for Justice through Omaze.

Not only will the winners get an exclusive glimpse inside George and Amal’s private villa, they’ll have the opportunity to chat to the couple over a lunch of finest Italian Prosecco, charcuterie and cheese, and have their roundtrip airfare for two and 4-star hotel accommodation provided during the trip.

You could visit George and Amal Clooney at their Lake Como villa

In a video to launch the competition, George joked about being "Amal Clooney’s husband", suggesting that meeting the human rights lawyer is the main selling point that would attract entries. "Hi, I’m Amal Clooney’s husband George and we’d like to invite you to come with us to Lake Como," he said, turning to the director off camera and asking: "Are you sure that’s how you want me to say it?"

MORE: Amal Clooney offers a glimpse inside their family home

The director responds, "People really love Amal. That’s really the selling point here." George continues: "That’s right, to benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice, we’re inviting you and a guest to go on a double date with Amal, a world-renowned human rights lawyer, law school professor and a leading thinker on the concept of justice throughout the world and me… an actor. Just picture it: You and Amal, wine in your hand discussing current affairs while her husband quietly serves lunch."

George and Amal will have lunch with the lucky winners

Anyone can enter the sweepstakes, with all of the proceeds going towards the couple’s charity, Clooney Foundation for Justice. Visit omaze.com/clooney to find out more and for your chance to win.

GALLERY: 12 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

The lucky winners will follow in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their visit to the Lake Como villa. Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly visited their friends at Villa Oleandra in August 2018, just months after the Clooneys were guests at their royal wedding. George and Amal own a second property in Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire, which boasts its own private swimming pool and home cinema, along with a pool house that is said to serve as the “party zone” of their home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.