17 celebrity swimming pools to make you green with envy These incredible pools are a heatwave essential

Swimming pools are among the most desirable features in any celebrity home, but no more so than during a heatwave! The perfect spot to cool down and have fun, it's no surprise that everyone from David and Victoria Beckham to Gordon Ramsay have ensured they have one in their garden.

After temperatures hit record highs in the UK, take a look at the most enviable celebrity swimming pools we'd love to take a dip in…

Stacey Solomon

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon admitted her outdoor pool had been transformed into the 'village lido' on the hottest day, as she invited her sons' school friends round to play when their schools closed. The pool has recently undergone complete renovations to ensure it's the perfect summer hangout.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's £29million home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, features a seriously impressive outdoor swimming pool. The sleek design is framed with grey concrete and features sun loungers and curtained areas at either side.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay posed next to his swimming pool in Cornwall, which sits across a patio and onto the lawn of the property with sea views across the coast.

Ola Jordan

Ola and James Jordan have a stunning outdoor pool which is visible from their first-floor terrace. The former Strictly star previously filmed next to the pool, showing that she and James also have their own hot tub.

Coleen Rooney

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have recently moved their family into their jaw-dropping Cheshire mansion, and one of its many highlights is the huge indoor pool. It could be a fully fledged leisure centre and we're sure the boys love it!

Cristiano Ronaldo

The footballer is lucky enough to have his own rooftop pool at his home in Madeira, where he spends a lot of his time with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children. With stunning views across the sea, where better to take a dip?!

Courteney Cox

Friends actress Courteney Cox has an amazing pool at her Malibu beach house, which has an outdoor kitchen and dining area positioned alongside it, making it ideal for pool parties.

Kourtney Kardashian

The pool area at Kourtney Kardashian's California home is beautiful and located at the end of her garden, with plenty of space for her children to play. Sun loungers are positioned along one side, while the lawn on the other was the perfect spot for Penelope's birthday party.

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo shared a picture of their beautiful swimming pool at their Cotswolds home. Elsewhere in the garden is a plunge pool and Estonian sauna and steam room.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Sea views from the front of the house and a swimming pool at the back, it doesn't get much better than Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's former holiday home in Malibu! The couple bought the property in summer 2018, and we're sure they've had lots of fun in the pool with their children Teddy, Charlie and Coco.

Kelly Brook

This swimming pool is one of many enviable features in the garden at Kelly Brook's home in Kent. There is also a gin garden and a walled rose garden, which would be ideal for entertaining friends and family during the summer!

Piers Morgan

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan can make the most of the British summertime at his country retreat in this outdoor swimming pool, which has a terrace with a dining table and parasol for poolside dining, too.

Gwyneth Paltrow

There is an outdoor swimming pool at Gwyneth's family home, complete with a water slide that is sure to be a hit with her children Apple and Moses. The pool is lined with sun loungers and seats, and is an ideal spot for summer parties.

John Barrowman

I'm a Celebrity contestant John Barrowman has a huge swimming pool at his house in California, which boasts a separate hot tub and terrace lined with sun loungers for guests.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner's holiday home in Palm Springs has proved popular with the reality TV star and her daughters – and we can see why! This outdoor pool has beautiful views across the desert, and has a huge terrace with more than enough space for the Kardashian-Jenners to all stay.

Tess Daly

Lucky Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay have a pool in the garden of their Oxfordshire home surrounded by a wooden decking area. "I'm comin' for ya… Happy HEATWAVE!" Tess captioned this photo, showing her inflatable flamingo in the pool.

Reese Witherspoon

Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon had an amazing garden at her former home in Pacific Palisades, California, complete with an outdoor swimming pool surrounded by pristine lawns and hedges to provide extra privacy.

