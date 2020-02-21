George and Amal Clooney's £12m Berkshire home surrounded by floodwater after Storm Dennis The garden of George and Amal's house in Sonning-on-Thames has been flooded

George and Amal Clooney have felt the effects of Storm Dennis after the grounds of their £12million home have been submerged under floodwater. The couple owns a property that backs onto the River Thames in Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire, and aerial photos show how their tennis court, lawn, and veranda of their summer house have been hit by flooding. With more heavy rain expected on Friday, no doubt George and Amal will want to protect their property from any damage.

The high-profile couple bought their lavish house in October 2014 and have since carried out extensive renovation works, adding everything from a swimming pool and pool house to a private cinema. The property is set in four acres of land and is surrounded by trees and expansive gardens, which allow the couple plenty of privacy, while still being easily accessible to London.

The barrister opened the doors to the lavish property for her interview in Vogue in April 2018, showing her lounge, office, pool house and "George's zone" - the screening room - among others.

The grounds of George and Amal Clooney's Berkshire home has been submerged under water

Amal also revealed what it's like to be a guest at their sprawling property, with the pool house serving as the "party zone" of their home. Designed like a lounge, the pool house has its own bar and a photo booth.

The house is where Amal carries out much of her work, and she has her own office that could apparently be easily-mistaken for a barrister's chambers in the city, with false-front cupboards and her barrister's horsehair wig on display by the window.

The couple also own a house in Lake Como, Italy

George and Amal also own a "low-key" house in Los Angeles, along with a property in Lake Como, where they tend to spend the summer, and where they reportedly hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in summer 2018.

