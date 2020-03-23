Peter Andre begins home-schooling in children's amazing playroom amid COVID-19 pandemic

Like many parents around the world, Peter Andre is spending time at home with his four children now that schools have closed during the coronavirus pandemic. While his wife Emily MacDonagh continues her work for the NHS as a doctor, Peter has taken on the duty of home-schooling their children, starting with an arts and crafts session.

Peter shared a rare photo of all four of his children doing some artwork on the floor of their playroom at his home in Surrey on Monday, writing: "Arts and crafts day 1." The image showed Princess, Amelia and Junior painting rainbows together while sat on a polka dot mat on the floor, while his youngest child Theo sat on a bench at the back of the room.

Many families across the country have taken to displaying pictures of rainbows in their windows as a symbol of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it appears the Andre clan are no exception. As well as offering an insight into Peter's approach to teaching, the photo also gave fans a look inside the incredible playroom he has created at home for his four children. The huge space has foam tiles spelling out the alphabet across the carpet, as well as toys such as a miniature car, dolls' cot, a pushchair and storage bench with an array of fancy dress costumes spilling out.

Peter has been vocal about keeping his family safe following the spread of COVID-19, and recently revealed it would be "irresponsible" not to have enough food at home if his children became ill. The 47-year-old confessed he has been stockpiling as his wife Emily is susceptible to catching the coronavirus.

In his New! column, he wrote: "If anyone in our household is going to be exposed to the virus it's probably Emily because she works in a hospital, but until we're told otherwise we're just carrying on as normal.

"We have started stocking up on dry and canned food, though. If we do have to self-quarantine, we have a large family to feed and it would be irresponsible for us not to be prepared."

