Fearne Cotton posted the sweetest photo to Instagram on Wednesday. The star shared the image to her Stories, and it showed a garden wall covered in lilacs, all of which were in bloom. Below them could just be spotted a couple of other plants with lush green leaves. Fearne added a blue and pink heart gif to the beautiful image, and we can't say we blame her – it must be such a tranquil scene to look out on!

The DJ and presenter lives with her husband Jesse Wood, who she married in 2014, and their children, seven-year-old son Rex and four-year-old daughter Honey. Jesse's dad is Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood, who also has two small children: twins Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, who will turn four next month. Despite her proximity to rock royalty, however, Fearne remains as down to earth as ever, as she proved on social media earlier this month.

The mum-of-two revealed to her followers in a candid Instagram post that she had recently experienced her first panic attack for a long time. Sharing a photo of herself looking unimpressed, the 38-year-old wrote: "Last night I had my first panic attack in months. It had been so long I had almost forgotten they can sneak up out of the blue, or pink, considering last night's moon."

The presenter shared the gorgeous garden photo to Instagram

Fearne went on to explain: "Shortly after I got into bed my heart started racing and I lay there in a heightened state for three hours before drifting off at some point, only to then be woken by Rex who is currently scared of aliens landing. Today I feel bruised and fuzzy."

The Top of the Pops host revealed why she was sharing what she'd been through, adding: "This is not a sob story for sympathy as I’m WELL aware that there are much bigger, more serious problems and forms of suffering afoot at the moment. I'm putting it out there for those who experience the same yet feels alone."

