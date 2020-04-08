Fearne Cotton reveals photo of herself and the Queen in her home office The presenter met the Queen in 2015

Fearne Cotton gave an access-all-areas tour of her home office on Instagram last night, and it included a framed photo of herself and the Queen. Fearne met Her Majesty at The Queen's Young Leaders Award at Buckingham Palace in 2015, and still gives the photo pride of place on her home office wall. She was pregnant with her second child, Honey, at the time of the photo, who she now lives with at her home in Richmond, London, as well as her husband Jesse Wood and their eldest son Rex.

The family have been spending all of their time at home thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and so Fearne has been editing her new book from her office, which she has clearly put a lot of thought into designing. The presenter opted for pink walls which she calls a "good creative colour", while there are also several mounted frames including a collage of photos of herself and her friends and family, and a motivational quote from the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel Daisy Jones & The Six: "You're all sorts of things you don’t even know yet". On her desk, she has a pink tasseled table lamp and another framed photo of herself and Jesse. She also has five pots of pens and pencils beside her computer, including an old Bella Freud '1970' candle holder that she has recycled to hold them.

Fearne has also revealed other areas of the home during COVID-19 lockdown, including the family's gorgeous kitchen where Fearne has been practicing yoga to help ease her anxiety, her bathroom featuring metallic gold taps and pink floral wallpaper, and her bedroom which she recently repainted dusky pink to go with white wooden floors. Her children have also been keeping themselves entertained in the garden.

