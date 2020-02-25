Fearne Cotton unveils new bedroom wall colour

Fearne Cotton’s home has just as much character as she does. The TV presenter and Happy Place founder lives in London with her musician husband Jesse Wood and their two children Rex and Honey, and their home reportedly dates back to around 1850. This, teamed with Fearne’s eclectic sense of style (she’s certainly not one to follow outfit trends) and the fact that she has previously presented Interior Design Masters and knows exactly what she’s doing, means that her home is one of the coolest we’ve ever seen. Think bold wall art, quirky furniture, and plenty of personalised accessories.

Fearne has painted her bedroom walls pink

The latest update concerns her bedroom, where Fearne has changed her wall colours from cream to pink. She took to Instagram Stories to reveal the colour, crediting it to Dulux’s Pressed Petal paint, while the post also showed a traditional fireplace, two large candle holders, a big crystal and a simple portrait painting. Previously, the walls matched the cream carpet and curtains in her bedroom and were the same colour as most of the rest of her house, apart from her home office where Fearne had opted for a shade of millennial pink – much brighter than the dusky pink she has gone for in her bedroom.

Fearne previously had cream bedroom walls

This year, Fearne has also been appointed ambassador for Dulux’s Colour of the Year 2020, Tranquil Dawn (a lime green shade) and apparently, we could be seeing a few more changes throughout her home. “I think I have become addicted to decorating, painting in particular,” she said. “In the past year, I looked at my house and thought it was actually quite boring in terms of the décor. I’ve tried to be braver, with things like painting ceilings in colour – I’d never considered the ceiling before.” She has also previously spoken about her affinity for mismatching colours, so we’re sure we will be seeing more soon.

