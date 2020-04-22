Piers Morgan delighted his fans on Wednesday as he shared a sneak peek of the garden at his country house in Sussex. The Good Morning Britain presenter posted a photo to Instagram which showed the algae-covered water of a pond in which three ducks were sitting, spaced out, appearing to be enjoying their surroundings. And no one could blame them – it looked like a very peaceful setting, with plenty of lush foliage behind them.

The dad-of-four captioned the photo: "Three years ago, I bought the field at the bottom of the garden down at my Sussex home and put a pond in at the bottom of it. ‘The ducks will come,’ I declared confidently, like the voice Kevin Costner heard in Field of Dreams. For quite a while, they didn’t. Today, my mum found this lot in the pond. It took a global pandemic... but the ducks finally came." Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was among the first to react, commenting: "Decent social distancing too."

Piers' mum sent him the sweet photo from his Sussex home

The star's colleague Charlotte Hawkins, meanwhile, teased the presenter, adding: They obviously heard you were going to be stuck in London for a while..." A couple of Piers' fans shared that they had also enjoyed unexpected duck sightings recently. One commented: "Funny, my parents' pond of 10 years has never had ducks! Now, they have a family of 3 happily splashing away... all since lockdown! Why I wonder x." Another chimed in: "A duck and 7 ducklings just wandered down my drive this morning!!"

Another commenter more couldn't resist an appropriate pun, writing: "This quacks me up." Piers is spending his time during lockdown in London, where he is now presenting GMB four days a week instead of his usual three. He shares his homes with wife Celia Walden and their eight-year-old daughter Elise. The 55-year-old also has three grown-up sons from his first marriage.

