Fearne Cotton talks through her colourful home makeover Fearne has been inspired to transform her home

Fearne Cotton has revealed she was inspired to transform her home after starring in a new TV talent show, Interior Design Masters. The TV presenter is heading up the search to help up-and-coming interior designers find their next big break – and win a career-changing contract for one of London's top hotels. Fearne has previously described her home life as "chaotic" and admits she has very "eclectic" taste when it comes to her home décor – but was inspired by designer Sophie Robinson to add some pops of colour to her interiors.

Fearne loves her home décor

"On one of the episodes designer Sophie Robinson was helping Michelle (Ogundehin, former editor of Elle Decoration and head judge on the series) judge and she is known for her love of colour. Since meeting her I've painted our hallway, conservatory and my son’s bedroom in vibrant colours!" Fearne revealed, adding that the boldest design change she's made at home is "painting our hallway walls and ceiling lilac with dark blue skirting. I learned the ceiling trick on the show. I had never even thought about ceilings until I started filming this programme! It’s the 5th wall don’t you know!"

MORE: Take a peek inside Fearne Cotton's cool and colourful house

Fearne loves her vibrant colours

RELATED: Take a look around Holly Willoughby's house

Describing her style, the former Radio 1 presenter added: "I'm a neat freak but I'm not into modern or clean lines. Our house is old and rickety and has a ton of character, so it's all in keeping with that. I love colour and clashing prints and lots of texture and plants. It's a bit boho in places, but then bold and warm in others. I love finding furniture on eBay and upcycling or buying unusual accessories on Etsy."

And just like her close friend Holly Willoughby, Fearne is a fan of looking for design inspiration from Pinterest. "(It's) a big one for me. I could spend weeks just sat scrolling through beautiful photos of home decor!" she added. Interior Design Masters starts on Wednesday 14 August at 8pm on BBC Two.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.