Andrea McLean has credited her gorgeous garden for keeping her "calm during lockdown" – and it's not hard to see why! The Loose Women star shared a gorgeous close-up on Wednesday of the wisteria she has growing among her plants, and the lavender hue looks so pretty against the green backdrop. Captioning the snap, Andrea revealed that tending to her garden fills her with joy, she's just sad she can't share its spoils with her parents due to social distancing. She wrote: "If I were to list the things that have helped keep me calm during lockdown, tending to my little garden would be right at the top.

"Painting our wooden seats, digging and planting flowers (bought pre-lockdown) weeding, encouraging new growth, all these things help clear my mind, I get lost in it. Now my garden is blooming and I don’t even need to be in it to feel happy - just looking at my wisteria lifts my soul. And the smell! It’s divine. The only tinge of sadness is that my mum and dad aren’t able to pop over and have a coffee and a chat in the garden as they often do."

She added: "I’m lucky, they live nearby and I’ve been able to deliver them supplies and chat from the bottom of the path to their front door but it’s not quite the same. When this is over, and one day it will be over, little things like sitting in the garden with our loved ones will be something we appreciate that much more."

Andrea has previously shared glimpses into her spacious garden, which is decorated with plants and trees and a pristine lawn. There is rattan furniture, a patio area with corner seating and plenty more wisteria growing up her porch, which she previously said was her favourite place in the world. The porch has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden, making it the ideal place to relax after she's finished work.

