Stacey Solomon has once again impressed her fans with another savvy home improvement hack, as she found a clever way to give her garden a makeover on Tuesday – and it was completely free! The Loose Women star put the faux flowers from the autumnal display she had around her front door in October to good use by repurposing them for her garden.

Mum-of-three Stacey admitted she decided to hang up the flowers for "absolutely no reason whatsoever", although it did have the benefit of clearing space in her garden shed. "I thoroughly enjoyed this… I know it's not necessary but it kept my mind busy for an hour," she explained.

Stacey Solomon has repurposed her autumn floral display in her garden

After sharing photos of the autumnal flowers and foliage in an array of bags, Stacey gave fans a look at the finished result, saying it wasn't completed to the high standard her front door display had been – which was the work of the professional team at Poppy Belle Florals. "I'm going to make a cup of tea and stare at it for a while," Stacey joked.

While it may not be up to professional standards, the display is certainly striking, with an entire fence panel in Stacey's garden covered with the pretty flowers in autumnal orange and red tones. In front of the display, the 30-year-old had positioned a small teepee tent where her baby son Rex took a nap, while her pet dog Theo sat on a blanket on the lawn.

The Loose Women star previously had the flowers around her front door

Stacey has shared several garden transformation hacks during the lockdown, including revealing how she had made some shelves using a selection of old crates, which she lined with plants, a birdhouse and a candle, while hooks on the bottom were used to hang a selection of gardening tools. Genius!

