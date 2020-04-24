The sun is shining and we're all stuck in lockdown! But that doesn't mean we can't still take advantage of the warmer weather. If you're fortunate enough to have a garden, you can follow Andrea McLean's lead by setting up an outdoor home office. The Loose Women panellist has created the perfect set-up in the stunning garden of her Surrey home – and we're seriously taking notes. Sharing a clip on Instagram on Friday, Andrea and her husband Nick Feeney took their work outside, fully utilising the sun's rays by working in what appeared to be very little, although the 50-year-old did point out that the pair were not working in the nude!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean shares a glimpse at her dreamy outdoor home office

MORE: Inside Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean's beautiful Surrey home

Sitting at a table with her laptop, working across from her husband, Andrea pans the camera around to give her fans a quick glimpse at her stunning surroundings. In the clip, you can make out her beautiful porch, which she previously said was her favourite place in the world, and we can see why! The huge outdoor space has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden, making it the ideal place to relax after she's finished work.

The garden is spacious, with rattan furniture, along with a pristine lawn that is lined by plants and trees. Behind her sits a comfy-looking patio area with corner seating, and at every turn, you can see more beautiful plants and wisteria growing up along her porch. Captioning the clip, Andrea wrote: "Working from home… Btw we are NOT naked."

GET OUTSIDE: The garden furniture to buy now for your first BBQ of the summer

Andrea McLean previously shared a photo of her spacious porch

Andrea often shares glimpses of inside her home on social media and has been doing so even more since the coronavirus pandemic began. Alongside her home office – which features motivational wall art, along with a photo from the Loose Women Body Stories campaign – the property boasts an open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room area, making it ideal for the family to all socialise and spend time together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.