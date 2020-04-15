Like many of us, Andrea McLean is getting used to working from home during the coronavirus lockdown. But despite the Loose Women star being forced to create a makeshift office, it's actually turned out to be a great source of inspiration for her and her writing. Andrea revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she has accidentally created a special 'me' place in her home – and it looks so tranquil! Utilising a space by her bedroom window, the 50-year-old has created a spa-like atmosphere with crystals, aromatherapy candles and the most breathtaking view, no wonder she's finding the words are flowing for her third book!

Posting a photo of the idyllic space, Andrea wrote: "Working from home has been all about discovering and embracing our new normal. My ‘desk’ has been a laundry basket pushed against my bedroom window, in the one room I can get peace and quiet during the day away from the rest of the house. I’ve discovered that I love this space, I had never taken the time to sit and enjoy the view."

Andrea McLean shared an inviting image of her makeshift office

She added: "I’ve now moved a table from another room and made this ‘my space’, surrounded by things that make me feel calm so the creativity can flow. Crystals, aromatherapy candles, plants, flowers - they all inspire me. I am writing all day in this spot, the words just flow... I can’t wait to share book number three with you, now you’ve seen where it’s been lovingly crafted..."

Andrea's followers were in awe of her gorgeous surroundings, with one commenting: "Glad you’re feeling peaceful, it’s a beautiful setting. Never give that space up." Another added: "Beautiful. Always good to find your own space away from it all." A third added: "This looks so nice and peaceful." We couldn't agree more.

