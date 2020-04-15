Jenni McKnight
The Loose Women panellist revealed she has found new inspiration in her home after being forced to create makeshift office
Like many of us, Andrea McLean is getting used to working from home during the coronavirus lockdown. But despite the Loose Women star being forced to create a makeshift office, it's actually turned out to be a great source of inspiration for her and her writing. Andrea revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that she has accidentally created a special 'me' place in her home – and it looks so tranquil! Utilising a space by her bedroom window, the 50-year-old has created a spa-like atmosphere with crystals, aromatherapy candles and the most breathtaking view, no wonder she's finding the words are flowing for her third book!
WATCH: A day in the life of Andrea McLean during lockdown
MORE: Meet the Loose Women's famous other halves – past and present
Posting a photo of the idyllic space, Andrea wrote: "Working from home has been all about discovering and embracing our new normal. My ‘desk’ has been a laundry basket pushed against my bedroom window, in the one room I can get peace and quiet during the day away from the rest of the house. I’ve discovered that I love this space, I had never taken the time to sit and enjoy the view."
MORE: 6 best flower delivery services to brighten your home during lockdown
Andrea McLean shared an inviting image of her makeshift office
She added: "I’ve now moved a table from another room and made this ‘my space’, surrounded by things that make me feel calm so the creativity can flow. Crystals, aromatherapy candles, plants, flowers - they all inspire me. I am writing all day in this spot, the words just flow... I can’t wait to share book number three with you, now you’ve seen where it’s been lovingly crafted..."
Andrea's followers were in awe of her gorgeous surroundings, with one commenting: "Glad you’re feeling peaceful, it’s a beautiful setting. Never give that space up." Another added: "Beautiful. Always good to find your own space away from it all." A third added: "This looks so nice and peaceful." We couldn't agree more.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.