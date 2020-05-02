Zoe Ball shares rare photo of daughter as she gives peek into her cosy bedroom The Strictly star shared the photo on Instagram

Zoe Ball took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet photo of herself and her daughter Nelly relaxing in bed as they watched a cartoon. In the image, Zoe's ten-year-old daughter could be seen lounging on pretty pink bedsheets next to the family's beloved pet cat as she looked on at the TV. Also visible were chic white cabinets and house plants. The mother-of-two added the caption: "Lie in with Noodle, happy weekend peeps."

WATCH: Zoe Ball says she had a 'great time' following her first Radio 2 breakfast show

The doting mum has been keeping busy during this period of isolation, even giving her garden a makeover by adding a sweet birdbox gifted to her by boyfriend Michael Reed. Taking to Instagram, Zoe shared a video of a bird flying into a birdhouse which had been installed in the outside area of the star's property.

Zoe shared the photo on Instagram

"Twitcher Friday night takeaway action. Best gift from curly sue @michaelreed99," Zoe captioned the footage, along with crediting company Will & Yates, who created the birdhouse. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, with one writing: "What's nice is that we will now have the time to watch the magical birds, brilliant," while another wrote: "So lovely to appreciate and notice the simple things in life," while a third added: "That's a very posh birdhouse!"

The TV presenter lives in the village of Ditchling, East Sussex, having relocated there from Brighton at the beginning of 2018. Zoe's home home has an incredible garden and she previously shared a photo of it while in full bloom in the spring, complete with purple wisteria and potted plants and trees scattered around the area. There is also a rattan sofa and table set up in the corner of the garden, making it the perfect spot for the host to relax outside in the good weather. Zoe used to live next door to her ex-husband Norman Cook, but is now just an hour's drive away, making it easy for their two children, Woody, 19, and Nelly to split their time between their mum and dad.

