Zoe Ball has been given a very sweet present from her boyfriend Michael Reed to ensure that she has plenty of company in her garden during the lockdown. The Radio 2 presenter shared a video on Instagram over the weekend of a bird flying into a birdhouse which had been installed in the outside area the star's property. "Twitcher Friday night takeaway action. Best gift from curly sue @michaelreed99," Zoe captioned the footage, along with crediting company Will & Yates, who created the birdhouse. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet video, with one writing: "What's nice is that we will now have the time to watch the magical birds, brilliant," while another wrote: "So lovely to appreciate and notice the simple things in life," while a third added: "That's a very posh birdhouse!"

The TV presenter lives in the village of Ditchling, East Sussex, having relocated there from Brighton at the beginning of 2018. The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter's home has an incredible garden and she previously shared a photo of it while in full bloom in the spring, complete with purple wisteria and potted plants and trees scattered around the area. There is also a rattan sofa and table set up in the corner of the garden, making it the perfect spot for the host to relax outside in the good weather. Zoe used to live next door to her ex-husband Norman Cook, but is now just an hour's drive away, making it easy for their two children, Woody, 19, and Nelly, ten, to split their time between their mum and dad.

The TV personality has never been happier since she moved to the countryside, and she's been self-isolating with her boyfriend during the lockdown. Earlier in the month, Zoe shared a photo of Michael's efforts after he dyed her hair. Luckily, the mum-of-two was happy with the results, as were many of her famous friends, who were full of compliments for his work.

Despite a brief breakup, Zoe and Michael have been together since December 2017, and often share photos of each other on social media. The pair met just months after Zoe's former boyfriend Billy Yates tragically took his own life. The Radio 2 DJ had only been dating the cameraman, who struggled with depression, for a few months before his death.

