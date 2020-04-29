Zoe Ball has the most amazing hideaway cabin in her garden - see photo The Strictly: It Takes Two host had a little helping hand from boyfriend Michael Reed

Zoe Ball could have a career as a builder should her work in radio and TV ever dry up. The Radio 2 host has been keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown by tending to her garden, and on Wednesday she revealed some very impressive results. Zoe shared a photo of a wooden shed she has been busy building with the help of her boyfriend Michael Reed, who she is currently self-isolating with. The den is a perfect little hideaway, or could even be used as a playhouse for daughter Nelly. It's elevated off the ground and has four steps leading up to the door, which has a window cut into the middle, and two smaller windows on either side.

The slanted roof is a slightly darker brown, although that could just be because it was wet from the rain. Captioning her efforts, Zoe wrote: "Look at that cedar shingle in the rain #saucy #cabinfever #progress #homebuild if you need me.... @michaelreed99." Her followers appeared to be very impressed with her handiwork, with Strictly star Karen Hauer commenting: "That looks amazing!" Another follower wrote: "Ooo what’s it going to be? Looks gorgeous," and a third added: "I don’t care what it’s for it’s truly impressive." Other fans guessed that the space could be used as a studio or a greenhouse.

The TV presenter lives in the village of Ditchling, East Sussex, having relocated there from Brighton at the beginning of 2018. The presenter's home has an incredible garden and she previously shared a photo of it while in full bloom in the spring, complete with purple wisteria and potted plants and trees scattered around the area. There is also a rattan sofa and table set up in the corner of the garden, making it the perfect spot for the host to relax outside in the good weather.

Zoe used to live next door to her ex-husband Norman Cook, but is now just an hour's drive away, making it easy for their two children, Woody, 19, and Nelly, ten, to split their time between their mum and dad.

