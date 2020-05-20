Like many Brits across the UK, Stacey Solomon has begun growing her own herbs in her garden amid the coronavirus pandemic. While seasoned gardeners are likely capable of differentiating between the greenery, many others may find it difficult to separate the herbs based solely on their appearance - until now!

Stacey delighted her Instagram fans on Tuesday night with her latest home hack, which involved creating pretty labels for her herb garden. Both Stacey and her close friend Mrs Hinch are label queens, but the Loose Women star has come up with a much more creative way to distinguish between her herbs than simply sticking the name onto the plant. Painting small pebbles with pictures of basil, chives, parsley, rosemary and cress, she propped the stones against the corresponding plant pot.

The Loose Women star joked she wasn't sure if she had labelled her herbs correctly

However, she revealed there was one small flaw in her organising plan - Stacey confessed she wasn't sure if she had labelled them correctly. Sharing a picture of the finished parsley pebble, Stacey joked, "I'm not going to lie this could be coriander but I think it's parsley."

The mother-of-three was inspired to start growing her own herbs after she asked fans for suggestions on how to make use of her newly renovated white storage unit. However, her original designs were very different from the flourishing garden the star now possesses. In April, Stacey told fans she was making her own cress using some "solar light bulbs that don't work anymore". Sharing her tricks, Stacey and son Zach can be seen filling up the bulbs with "soil and mustard cress seeds" before glueing them to "random LED lights" because "Zach wants them to light up at night". Stacey admitted she isn't confident that the cress will grow, but if it does, she imagines "it will come out the top like a waterfall". Just one month later and it appears as though Stacey is quite the accomplished gardener, despite claiming at the beginning of the process: "I am rubbish at growing anything."

