Stacey Solomon is giving us life with her hacks around the home at the moment – and now she's taking her DIY skills outside. The Loose Women star revealed on Thursday that she is creating an idyllic herb garden, using bits and pieces she already owns. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey has transformed a white storage unit by adding fake plants and making her own cress using some "solar light bulbs that don't work anymore". Sharing her tricks, Stacey and son Zach can be seen filling up the bulbs with "soil and mustard cress seeds" before gluing them to "random LED lights" because "Zach wants them to light up at night". Stacey admitted she isn't confident that the cress will grow, but if it does, she imagines "it will come out the top like a waterfall".

Last week, the mum-of-three had another nifty tip to share in a bid to transform her garden. Stacey turned some old crates into three beautiful garden shelves, and did so with just a few items while baby Rex was playing in the paddling pool. "Pickle is playing in the pool with Hoe [sic] so I'm sitting in the garden trying to make shelves out of these old crates," she wrote on Instagram. "I was going to use them as plant beds, but it turns out I am rubbish at growing anything."

The doting mum also shared a video of three old crates sitting on the grass. Next, Stacey drilled holes into each before manually screwing in some small gold hooks. Afterward, she stuck a stick-on hook to her garden fence, so that she could hang the crate shelves up when they were ready.

It isn't the first time this week that Stacey has put her creativity to good use. She also crafted a gorgeous bathroom shelf out of nothing more than a few pieces of household rubbish. Someone give this woman her own DIY TV show!

